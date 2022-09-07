Help This Elderly Ice Cream Cart Guy Robbed In Kennewick

If you have spent any time in the Tri-Cities, you have seen the elderly man that sells ice-cream from his cart along the river. Well that is the 76 year old man that was reported robbed this last weekend in Kennewick, and now he needs our help.

There is currently a tip jar outside Anything Grows LLC to collect money for the beloved elderly man. They have purchased ice cream from his cart for years and wanted to help in some way so they started the tip jar.

If you haven't heard the details of the story, Kennewick police posted:

"KPD 22-066936 Armed Robbery - On Saturday 09/03/22 around 5:51 PM, a 76-year-old male had walked several miles to Columbia Park to sell some items. While at this location, an unknown male approached him, pointed a firearm at him, and demanded he turn over his earned $200.00 dollars. The suspect also stole some of the items the male was selling. Kennewick Detectives are investigating this incident. If you know this male or have any additional information about this case, please contact non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or you may submit an anonymous tip at www.kpdtips.com."

If you can help, please take the time to stop by and make a donation. Let's see if we can make the need for them to get a much bigger jar. Thanks in advance!

Anything Grows is located at 1625 Columbia Park Trl, Richland, WA, United States, Washington.

