The Kennewick Police Department needs your help in identifying two thieves from a local store.

The Kennewick Police are asking for help in identifying two men that stole multiple Dewalt tools from a local store. A person in the Facebook comment section identified the store as Lowes saying "It’s Lowe’s just say the store." It is hard to tell exactly what tools were taken but there are obviously bright yellow DeWalt logos on the boxes.

Police Do Not Identify When the Theft Took Place

The Kennewick Police Department did not specify when the drills were stolen, or any other details except one picture of the thieves. One suspect is wearing dark clothes and has his face partially covered by a dark mask. The other suspect is wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a hat and no mask, but his face is blurry in the picture. If you have any idea who these two men are, contact the Kennewick Police Department at (509) 628-0333 or email at kpdinfo@ci.kennewick.wa.us. Use case number 23-004157. The entire Facebook post reads:

Kennewick Police officers are asking for your assistance in identifying the photographed individuals in reference to a shoplifting case from a local business. If you can assist in identifying them please contact us by calling (509) 628-0333 or email us at kpdinfo@ci.kennewick.wa.us

