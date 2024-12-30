Heavy 24-Hour Snowfall: 25″ Blankets Washington Mountain Passes

Snowfall totals in Washington’s mountain regions over the past 24 hours have been remarkable.

Snowstorm Blankets Washington’s Mountain Passes as Winter Weather Continues

Washington’s mountain regions in the past 24 hours have been hit with heavy snowfall, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) Seattle. A large storm offshore is responsible for bringing a flurry of winter weather to the Evergreen State over the weekend. These big snow totals over the last 24 hours could mean big business for ski resorts at just the right time.

By 10:00 AM on December 26, snow had built up significantly at a number of key mountain locations. The highest totals were reported at Mount Rainier and Crystal Mountain, where 25 inches and 23 inches of snow blanketed the ground. These areas have become prime locations for snow sports enthusiasts.

In addition to these big totals, several other mountain passes saw impressive accumulations. Mt. Baker, known for its deep winter snowpack, reported 20 inches of new snow, continuing its trend of heavy snowfall this season. Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass, two popular routes for travelers, saw 15 inches and 12 inches, respectively, making for challenging driving conditions.

Further north, Hurricane Ridge received 7 inches of snow, while White Pass and Mt. Rainier's Sunrise area saw 18 inches each, adding to the growing snowpack that has been building throughout December.

The snowstorm has created hazardous conditions in mountain areas, with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) warning travelers to exercise caution. Chains were required for vehicles on many mountain roads, and several closures were reported due to avalanche risk and difficult travel conditions. Ski areas are expecting increased traffic as more visitors head to the mountains to enjoy the winter wonderland.