Heads Up Seattle: Eastbound I-90 to Close Overnight March 14-15

Heads up, drivers! If you’re planning to head eastbound on I-90 between Seattle and Mercer Island this weekend, get ready for an overnight closure.

Seattle Eastbound I-90 Closure March 14-15: What You Need to Know

Starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, March 14, and lasting until 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, eastbound I-90 will be closed for important maintenance work in the Mount Baker and Mercer Island Lid tunnels. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) scheduled the construction to keep the tunnels safe and up to date.

During the closure, tunnel crews will be testing the fire suppression system, cleaning lights and drains, marking drains, and sweeping the road. This is important maintenance that helps keep the tunnels safe for the busy stretch of I-90 that connects Seattle and Mercer Island.

Besides the full eastbound closure, there will be several ramps to that part of I-90 that also close starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 14. These are:

-The southbound I-5 on-ramp to eastbound I-90

-The northbound and southbound Rainier Avenue South on-ramps to eastbound I-90

-The I-90 to West Mercer Way off-ramp

These ramps are expected to reopen by 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 15, when the work is finished.

Drivers planning to use I-90 should be ready for potentially long delays and consider taking a different route. WSDOT is recommending to use I-5 or other nearby routes to avoid being stuck in traffic by the closures. They may create big disruptions for some commuters, especially those heading into or out of downtown Seattle or traveling to Mercer Island. If you have to drive that way, plan extra time for your trip.

Make sure to check for real-time updates or any changes before you head out.