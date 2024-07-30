Head-On Crash in Yakima Kills One, Injures Another

A head-on collision on Ahtanum Road has resulted in a fatality, and authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic crash.

Fatal Collision on a Yakima County Road

A fatal two-vehicle collision on Ahtanum Road claimed the life of a 29-year-old driver and left another with minor injuries. The accident occurred yesterday around 12:04 PM (July 29, 2024), just west of Wiley City. Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies and fire personnel responded to the scene near the 13000 block of Ahtanum Road after receiving reports of a head-on crash. When deputies arrived, they discovered a severely damaged silver 2005 Honda Civic that had hit a large 2017 Kenworth power utility vehicle.

Initial findings indicated that the Honda Civic was traveling westbound when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with the Kenworth, which was headed eastbound. The collision caused significant damage to both vehicles. The driver of the Honda, Isaiah Torres, was pronounced dead at the scene due to the injuries sustained. Police say Torres was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Kenworth, employed by Power Technology Incorporated, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The incident is currently under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division. Authorities are working to determine the factors that led to the collision. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information related to the incident to contact them at (509) 574-2500 or via email at wesley.rasmussen@co.yakima.wa.us. The information was released in a press release today by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.

