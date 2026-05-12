An Early Head-On Crash on SR-2 Blocked Morning Traffic for 4 Hours

Washington State Patrol District 6 responded to a two-car head-on crash at SR 2 and 28B, just after 5:30 AM this morning.

But despite what you might expect with a head-on crash, there were no serious injuries reported.

Nobody wants to hear about a head-on collision first thing in the morning, but that is good news from the start of the story, that could have ended much worse.

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This has to be the best possible outcome from a worst-case scenario crash.

The Cause of the SR-2 Early Morning Head-On Crash

The collision happened at the junction of SR-2 and 28B in the darkness or early morning. The two crashed cars were blocking the roadway, which caused WSP to send alerts to drivers to find alternate routes around the crash area.

WSP was short on the details, which usually means the scene was straightforward enough that the priority was clearing it rather than explaining it.

The Road Cleared Faster Than Expected

About four hours after the initial report, District 6 confirmed the roadway was open again and updated the classification to a non-injury collision.

That difference is significant. Head-on crashes at highway speeds usually turn catastrophic in seconds, and the fact that both drivers avoided serious harm is lucky.

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