Seahawks Assemble! Endgame Video Gets Seattle Fans Hype for Sunday

If you are nervous about Sunday's game and need a release, Hawk Blogger Brian Nemhauser and his crew delivered this week, Marvel-style.

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks - NFL 2025 Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 18: Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on December 18, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Seahawks Versus Rams Endgame from the Marvel Universe

His team put together the spoof video from an iconic Avengers: Endgame moment where Captain America stands alone, staring down Thanos and his army. Except this time, Coach Mike Macdonald’s face is slapped right onto Captain America. It’s intentionally sloppy with zero CGI polish but maximum comedy.

Across the battlefield? Thanos is rocking the Rams coach Sean McVay's face, because of course he is, as the villain.

Then multiple portals open, but this time, the Seahawks assemble.

Just like in the movie, the portals start opening one by one. Only instead of superheroes, we get NFL chaos. Sam Darnold shows up as Doctor Strange, doing the whole “I’ve seen how this ends” energy. Cooper Kupp swings in as Spider-Man, which somehow feels perfect.

One by one, almost every member of the 2025 starting Seattle Seahawks comes out, their faces stuck over famous superhero bodies from the scene.

You think that’s it. You think all the “heroes” have arrived.

Surprise Seahawks Reinforcements (And a Punter)

Then, plot twist, members of the Seahawks’ defensive line come charging out, followed by the punter. Yes, the punter. Because why not? That’s when the video fully leans into absurdity, and it works.

For the final insult, the Rams QB is portrayed as the giant flying monster from the original Avengers, the one Hulk famously one-punches into submission.

The video ends right as both sides sprint toward each other. No fight shown. No outcome needed. Anyone who’s seen the movie knows how this goes.

Cap’s team wins. Go Seahawks!!

And in this universe? Seahawks fans are smiling, laughing, and hitting replay.

