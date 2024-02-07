The Magic of Harry Potter Flies into Washington State Thru May 12

If you have always dreamed of jumping into the world of Harry Potter, this might be your best chance!

Get our free mobile app

YouTube Seattle Refined YouTube Seattle Refined loading...

Harry Potter Magic at Play Comes to Washington State

If you live anywhere near Washington State and love everything about Harry Potter, jump on your broomsticks and head to the Seattle area for a magical experience visiting for a limited time. Harry Potter: Magic at Play experience is open now through May 12, 2024, at the Shops at the Bravern located in Bellevue, Washington. The experience will help you live your Harry Potter dreams in real life through multiple ways. The exhibit website says, "Discover your own magic as you play Quidditch training games, get hands-on in Hogwarts classes, and seek out a Patronus in the Forbidden Forest."

YouTube Seattle Refined YouTube Seattle Refined loading...

Butter Beer, Interactive Games, & Photo Ops...Oh My!

Harry Potter: Magic at Play takes you to iconic Harry Potter locations like Platform 9 3/4™, the Great Hall, and the beautiful Hogwarts boathouse which has never been seen before by Potter fans until now. There are many different iconic locations recreated for guests to take once-in-a-lifetime photo ops and even a Butter Beer bar to try the iconic drink for yourself. If members of your family are as big of fans of the Harry Potter world as mine is, make sure to visit before it leaves the area on May 12th, 2024. They are open from Thursday to Sunday and some limited Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. Please check the purchase page on their website for the most up-to-date hours by clicking here. If you are especially interested, I put a photo gallery of some of the things you will see below and a video just below that.

[PHOTOS] Harry Potter: magic at Play