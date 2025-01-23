Happy Trooper Thursday: Serving Washington with a Smile

Have you been lucky enough to meet Washington State Trooper Dennis before?

Washington State Trooper Features Smiling Officer for Happy Trooper Thursday

For this week's Happy Trooper Thursday, the Washington State Patrol is shining a spotlight on Trooper Stephen Dennis, who has been with the Patrol since 2018. Trooper Dennis has earned a reputation not just for his professionalism but also for his approachable demeanor and caring attitude. Whether he’s patrolling the highways or offering advice to drivers, Trooper Dennis has made quite an impression on his community.

Recently, Trooper Dennis made headlines for a heartwarming act of service when he encountered a honey bee hive on the side of I-90 in North Bend. Rather than just clearing the road, Trooper Dennis took the extra step to safely relocate the hive to a nearby area where the bees could continue to pollinate. Although he was stung twice in the process, Trooper Dennis handled the situation with the same calm and care he brings to all his duties. His actions earned him the affectionate nickname "The Bee Keeper," a title he seems to wear with pride.

Trooper Dennis’s career journey is also one of hard work and dedication. Before joining the Washington State Patrol, he worked as a farm hand at Konen Farms in Fairfield, Montana, for over seven years. His background in agriculture likely contributes to his grounded and practical approach to his work with the WSP.

Trooper Dennis can also be seen offering helpful tips to Washington drivers on YouTube, including advice on tire chain installations during winter months. His willingness to go the extra mile for public safety and his community involvement are just a few reasons why he is such a beloved figure within the Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Dennis’s positive attitude has made an impact on the people and community he serves. Thanks for all you do, Trooper Dennis. We appreciate you!