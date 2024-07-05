Back in Time: Hanford B-Reactor Tours Reopen Until October

If you missed it before, make sure you take advantage before October!

Historic B-Reactor Tours Extended Through October 2024 in Tri-Cities

History enthusiasts and curious travelers rejoice as the Department of Energy (DOE) extends reservations for The Manhattan Project B-Reactor Tours until the end of October 2024. This announcement by Visit Tri-Cities opens up more opportunities this year for visitors to see one of the most significant historical and scientific landmarks in the United States.

Kevin Lewis, President and CEO of Visit Tri-Cities, expressed enthusiasm about the extension: "We have noticed a surge in interest in destinations where history and science converge, and we are privileged to offer one of the most captivating stories in this genre. Our partnership with the DOE has allowed us to extend this rare opportunity for visitors throughout the remainder of the 2024 season."

Tri-Cities Benefits Huge from Scientific Tourism

Recent statistics show the growing allure of history and science tourism in the Tri-Cities area. From March 29th to June 29th, 2024, tourists from 38 countries and 48 U.S. states took the B-Reactor tours, captivated by its historical significance and US scientific legacy. The impact on the local economy has been huge, generating over $1.7 million in direct revenue to local hotels and booking an estimated 12,848 room nights from March 20th to June 30th, 2024.

Lewis highlighted the exceptional return on investment from these marketing efforts, pointing out a remarkable $135 return to the community for every advertising dollar spent. Beyond the economic benefits, the tours offer visitors a one-of-a-kind educational experience and explore the intersection of history and scientific advancement of our country firsthand.

Schedule Your B-Reactor Tour Today

The B-Reactor, part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park, is a testament to the ingenuity and perseverance of scientists who helped reshape world history. If you are interested in booking a tour or learning more about this iconic landmark, reservations can be made at manhattanprojectbreactor.hanford.gov. Don't miss this extended opportunity to explore one of America's most fascinating historical sites.