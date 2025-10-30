Halloween I-5 HOV Violation Gets a Big Fine, Not Candy

It’s that time of year when ghouls, goblins, and the occasional skeleton show up in the most unexpected places, like in the I-5 HOV lane.

Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol shared a photo today that is equal parts spooky and silly of an HOV violation of a skeleton buckled into the passenger seat. The driver was pulled over after being spotted driving northbound on I-5 near I-90.

When Halloween Spirit and I-5 HOV Rules Collide

We’ve seen some creative “passengers” before, mannequins, blow-up dolls, even life-sized cutouts of celebrities, but this one could win the “most scary” prize. Its eerie yellow eyes seem to follow you, mouth twisted in a hiss, like it’s daring anyone to question its carpool credentials.

Even with the implied humor, Trooper Johnson made it clear that trying to cheat the HOV lane #DoesNotCount. No matter how lifelike (or undead) your carpool companion looks, they don’t meet the legal definition of a passenger.

Adding the Dummy Makes a Frighteningly Expensive Ticket

HOV lane violations in Washington start at $186 without the dummy. If you are caught using a fake passenger (dummy) to deceive law enforcement, the fine jumps to $336. That’s a scary price to pay for trying to beat traffic. You could also face the embarrassment of having your skeleton carpool partner go viral.

Halloween week is the perfect time for creative decorations and a few harmless scares, but maybe leave your bony buddy for the front porch. Real passengers only in the HOV lane, because skeletons, vampires, and mummies don’t count.

