Guardrail Pierces Through Car in Scary I-5 Memorial Day Crash

Monday morning on Memorial Day, drivers traveling southbound I-5 near Everett were shocked after seeing a horrific accident scene that looked like it was straight from a movie set.

Get our free mobile app

X @EverettFire X @EverettFire loading...

Washington I-5 Guardrail Completely Pierces Car

Everett Fire crews were called to that scene, a serious single-vehicle crash between a car and a guardrail just north of Exit 189, just before 7:30 a.m.. The crash left the car severely damaged, with the guardrail piercing straight through the vehicle like a spear.

The metal barrier didn't just stop at the front end, but traveled all the way from the firewall (just behind the engine) to the back window and just missing the driver. The level of penetration the guardrail made is terrifying and could have easily turned deadly. The guardrail is supposed to give way, not become a spear during an accident.

Washington Driver is Lucky to Be Alive

It is amazing that the driver survived the violent-looking crash and was transported to the hospital with only non-life-threatening injuries.

Get our free mobile app

The exact cause of the crash hasn't been released yet, it's clear that this could have been a fatal scene if circumstances were just inches one way or another.