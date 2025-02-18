Grumpy Cat Should be Smiling After Rescued from Side of I-5 in WA

A calico-colored cat with a notably grumpy expression was rescued from the side of the road on Interstate 5 yesterday.

Grumpy Cat Rescued from Washington I-5 Highway

Look close, is this grumpy cat yours? The Washington State Patrol got reports yesterday (February 17, 2025), about a cat running on I-5 near SR-512. The cat, not thrilled to be wet and cold, was found stranded on the left shoulder of the highway after multiple calls to WSP came in from drivers.

Trooper John Dattilo shared the news on social media at 6:21 PM, detailing the rescue efforts for the cat. “#YourWSP received calls of a stranded kitty on the left shoulder of I-5 in the area of SR512. Troopers searched the area and found this cute little one,” Dattilo wrote in his post on X. The photos released in the post show the calico cat with an unmistakably grumpy face, making it clear that it was not pleased by the situation in the back seat of the patrol car.

Once caught, the grumpy cat was transported to a local veterinary clinic where they tended to its needs. They also scanned the cat for a microchip, hoping to find its owner. The cat's fur was intact and appeared to be in relatively good condition, besides being a little grumpy and wet from its adventure.

At the time of the post, the cat's overall fate was unknown. If the cat does not have an identifiable chip, they will continue to find it a safe and loving home. Even the grumpiest of cats can find new hope in unexpected situations and this little kitty won’t have to worry about the wet and cold side of the highway anymore.