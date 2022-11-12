The Grinch Hijacks Washington Polar Express Christmas Train

Every Christmas season kids in Washington get excited to ride the official Polar Express Christmas Train located in Chehalis. This year will be different because the Grinch had his own ideas. Is the Polar Express Christmas Train closed this year?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Is the Polar Express Christmas Train Different This Year?

The train will NOT be running like it has been for years because of recent damage to the tracks making it impossible for the trains to run. The tracks were damaged in a flood last January that still have not been repaired. The estimate to repair the damage is around $500,000 and until the track is fixed the trains can not run.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Is the Polar Express Christmas Train Canceled This Year?

Just like Christmas, the Polar Express can not be canceled even though the Grinch tried his best by flooding and damaging the tracks. This year the museum is rolling with the "Grinch" theme and hosting Santa's Grinchy Christmas Train instead. No, the train will not move from the station but that does not mean the events will not be special.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What is Santa's Grinchy Christmas Train?

The Grinch may have stolen the use of their tracks, but he could not steal their Christmas spirit. To help pay for repairs for the track, Santas Grinchy Christmas Train will be replacing the Polar Express events since the train can not leave the depot. The events happen at the train depot inside the Polar Express Train with both Santa and the Grinch making appearances.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

What Happens at Santa's Grinchy Christmas Train?

The official website says "cocoa and cookies will be served while kids write letters to give to Santa. Santa and the Grinch will be available for photos on the platform next to Santa’s sleigh, following the indoor activities." Saturday, November 26th is the first event with tickets still available on their website here.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

How Long Will Santa's Grinchy Christmas Train Run in 2022?

The calendar for the Christmas Train has dates available on weekends from Saturday, November 26th through Sunday, December 18th, 2022. If you want to see what is available on the official calendar, just click here. Tickets are just $16 with kids under 2 for free. All events are scheduled to start at 1 pm and end around 3 pm on each day. Get all the details on the official website here.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...