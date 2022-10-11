Who is Poisoning Washington’s Endangered Grey Wolves?

Six grey wolves have been found dead in Stevens County, Washington, having been poisoned.

In their monthly wolf report, the Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife revealed that they have been investigating the deaths since February. At that time they had found four dead wolves, but that number rose to six more recently. Authorities ran toxicology reports on the animals and determined that all had been poisoned. A reward of over $50,000 is being offered to whoever can point the Fish & Wildlife police in the direction of the responsible party.

Grey wolves are considered endangered in Washington as well as most of the country. I was surprised that the killing of an endangered animal is only a misdemeanor, but it can be punishable with up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine. Grey wolves have been on Washington's endangered species list for over 40 years. Around 18,000 wolves live in the United States, with as many as 12,000 of them living in Alaska. Washington is home to just over 200 wolves in 33 packs.

Anyone with information or tips can call 877-933-9847, or text 847411 if that's easier.

