Two Oregon Missing Children Safely Located After Overnight Search

There’s relief this morning after two missing Oregon children at the center of a late-night alert have been safely found.

Get our free mobile app

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located 37-year-old Ann Marie Quarles and her two children around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday (February 25) in the 17000 block of Northeast Sacramento Street in Gresham, Oregon. Most importantly, neither child appeared to be injured.

Two Missing Children Located Safe by Oregon Police

Detectives say the investigation will now be completed and forwarded to the district attorney’s office after the children were found with their mother.

The case began unfolding on Tuesday night, when authorities announced concerns about two young girls who had not been returned to their father, even with a court order.

Back in December 2025, a judge granted temporary custody of the children to their father and ordered supervised parenting time for their mother. Earlier this month, however, the children were dropped off with Ann Marie Quarles and were not returned as expected.

On February 20, a court determined the mother was in violation of the custody order and directed law enforcement to help recover the children.

When deputies went to her Portland apartment, no one was home. Investigators later reached Quarles by phone. She reportedly told deputies she was in Moses Lake, Washington, but refused to provide a location or comply with the court’s order and return the children.

Detectives said at the time they believed the children could be in danger and released the information on February 24.

An AMBER Alert was Not Issued. Why?

The Sheriff’s Office initiated the AMBER Alert process based on the information available and concerns that the children were at risk.

But the Oregon State Police, which manages Oregon’s AMBER Alert system, later determined the case did not meet the specific criteria required for a formal AMBER Alert issuance.

Get our free mobile app

Those alerts require a confirmed abduction and evidence that a child is in imminent danger, along with sufficient descriptive information. Police say this case did not provide that.

Read More: That's Not Tint! Washington State Trooper Tickets Soot-Covered VW

Read More: Car Cuddle? Rear-End Romance on I-5 Leaves Drivers Unhappy