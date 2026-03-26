Early Morning Fatal Crash Shuts Down SR-109 in Grays Harbor County

A quiet Thursday morning turned tragic in Grays Harbor County after a deadly crash forced a full closure of State Route 109.

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The Washington State Patrol says the collision happened around milepost 21 when a vehicle lost control and hit a tree. Troopers confirmed the crash was fatal, though no additional details about the victim have been released at this time.

Washington State Patrol: SR-109 was Fully Blocked for Hours

The crash led to a complete shutdown of SR-109 with emergency crews at the scene and troopers investigating the cause. Drivers in the area experienced delays or had to find alternate routes while troopers investigated and cleared the wreckage.

Fatal crashes like this always require extended closures while investigators work to determine exactly what happened.

Road Reopened Later in the Morning

A few hours after the first report at 8:08 a.m, troopers provided an update that SR-109 was reopened to traffic.

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While the roadway is now back open, the impact of the crash remains. Details about what caused the crash have not yet been shared, but single-vehicle collisions involving trees are often severe or fatal.

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