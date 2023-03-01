Granger WA Police Search for Serious Thief with Silly Fake Mustache

Do You Recognize This Mustache?

The Granger Washington police department is asking for help to locate a thief with a strange characteristic you might recognize.

Thief Caught on Camera at Granger Dollar Store

The Granger Dollar Store, really?

The police department posted on their Facebook page pictures of a man they say allegedly stole "unpaid merchandise he walked out with at the Granger Dollar General" last Thursday on the 23rd.

The man is wearing a dark or black winter coat with a dark navy baseball cap on his head.

It looks like the baseball hat says California in yellow letters from the pictures.

Where Did You Get That Mustache?

The only other identifying features from the pictures would obviously be the strange-looking mustache the thief had.

In both pictures released by the police department, you can see the man's weird mustache.

People on the police Facebook post even called it "fake" right away.

I agree that the stache looks fake to me, kind of like a bad Halloween costume.

If the mustache is real, it is almost a bigger crime than the theft of the Dollar Store! (just kidding of course)

Do You Recognize That Bad Stache?

If you have any idea who this thief is, please contact Officer Torres with the Granger Police Department at 509-574-2500 (Option "0") reference case # 23G202.

If you have any information about the bad mustache, please contact the same information. lol

