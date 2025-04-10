Reser’s is holding a $75,000 jingle contest for college vocal groups in celebration of its 75th anniversary, and this is how you enter!

A beloved national food brand with deep local roots is giving college students in the Tri-Cities a chance to shine like a star in a big way. Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc., which proudly operates a facility right here in Pasco, Washington, is celebrating its 75th anniversary by inviting all college vocal groups to compete in the company’s first-ever “Good Times” Jingle Competition.

There is a total of $75,000 in prize money up for grabs, and Reser’s is calling on university-affiliated acapella groups to help create and record a jingle that captures how Reser's brings people together over great food. You have until Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT to enter. Eligible groups can submit a video of their original, two-minute acapella performance at www.resers.com/goodtimesjingle75.

The grand prize winner will take home $25,000 for their music program and up to $20,000 in travel expenses to perform live at the Patricia Reser Center for the Arts in Beaverton, Oregon. Three runner-up groups will receive $15,000, $10,000, and $5,000 for 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Reser's says the song should include phrases like “Proud Sponsor of Good Times,” “Food that Brings People Together,” or themes like “humble beginnings,” “quality,” and “innovation.” The groups are required to be affiliated with a U.S. college or university, and at least 55% of group members have to participate in the video performance.

A panel of judges from Reser's will select the winning jingle, which should be announced sometime in June 2025. For Tri-Cities local singing groups, this competition is a unique point of pride being connected to its Pasco facility and community for years.

Think your group has what it takes to make Tri-Cities music history? Hit that high note and enter today!