[WARNING] Over 6-Mile Backup on SR-16 Near Tacoma, and Growing

If you’re heading from Gig Harbor toward Tacoma today, you’ll want to reconsider your route, or at least pack your patience.

A serious multi-vehicle collision has caused major backups on eastbound SR-16, with delays stretching all the way back to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge.

Serious Accident Causing a Major 6-Mile Traffic Backup Near Tacoma

According to Trooper John Dattilo with Washington State Patrol, there were actually two separate crashes currently causing the issues.

The first crash was a two-car, non-injury collision that blocked several lanes.

Traffic slowed rapidly for that crash, causing a second crash when a slowing vehicle was rear-ended. This second crash caused serious injuries, according to reports, and affected the driver of the vehicle that caused the rear-end collision.

A collision technical specialist is currently on-site investigating, but Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to be patient and give responders the space they need to work quickly and safely.

How Bad is the Tacoma Traffic Backup?

Really bad. WSDOT Tacoma has reported:

A 6-mile backup on eastbound SR 16.

Traffic delays are extending from Gig Harbor to Tacoma.

Only the left shoulder or HOV lane is open, allowing a limited flow of vehicles past the crash scene.

All other lanes were blocked for a time, though as of the most recent update, just one lane remains blocked near 6th Ave.

What Drivers in the Area Should Do

Avoid the area if possible. Use alternate routes and check real-time traffic maps via WSDOT’s travel site.

-Give yourself extra time if you absolutely must travel through the affected corridor.

Stay alert and courteous—first responders and investigators are working hard to reopen the road safely.

