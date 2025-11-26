Ex-Seattle Seahawks QB and His New Fanbase Already Hate Each Other

Some football players manage to win over an NFL fanbase instantly. Others are much more of the opposite.

I am friends with the legendary Raiders superfan Gorilla Rilla, and after watching a video he just posted, I’m starting to think Geno Smith might already be headed down the “hated” with Raiders Nation.

Famous Raiders Fan Video Shows Geno Smith's Days Are Numbered

In the clip, Raiders players are doing what they always do: walking past the Black Hole and slapping hands, showing love to the people who show up loud and loyal every week. It’s a tradition. It matters down there.

But Geno Smith? His head was obviously turned. Eyes away. Deliberately ignoring the fans after they’d been booing him for rough play in games and a handful of bad decisions. The whole video is set to Gnarls Barkley – Crazy, with that perfect line: “Who do you… Who do you think you are?”

Let’s just say the timing in the song couldn’t have been more brutal. The song even laughs as Geno walks by, neck bent crooked to the sky.

When You Lose the Black Hole, You Eventually Lose All Fans and the Locker Room

Here’s the thing: Gorilla Rilla and the Black Hole are not just fans. He is the one Raiders fan you want ON your side. The Black Hole doesn’t turn on players lightly, and if a guy loses that section, it’s usually because something deeper is going on. Geno is checked out, frustrated, and honestly a little defiant. To me, it looks like he is pouting, and I saw the same thing in Seattle a few times.

This isn’t even the first time he’s rubbed a fanbase the wrong way. Seahawks fans like me still remember that preseason moment when Geno flipped people off while running out of the tunnel in Seattle. Obviously, it wasn’t a one-time thing seen recently doing the same thing to his own fans.

For Most NFL Fans, Loyalty Goes Both Ways

Players don’t have to be perfect, but they do have to show up for the team, and also remember the community. When fans feel disrespected, especially with fans as passionate as Raiders fans, they don’t forget. If Geno has really lost the Black Hole this early, it doesn't matter what his contract says.

I predict he is done and probably will not get another shot to lead another NFL offense. Put a fork in him, he's done.

