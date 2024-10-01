[GALLERY] WSDOT Cams Capture Stunning Sunrise Over Washington

This morning, WSDOT’s traffic cameras captured a stunning sunrise and showcased Washington's natural beauty.

WSDOT Cams Capture Stunning Sunrise: A Display of Nature's Palette

This morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared multiple views of our breathtaking sunrise captured from different traffic cameras. With vibrant hues of orange and red painting the sky, the post read: “Good morning traffic fam! We love a beautiful sunrise shot from the traffic cams”

As the sun rose this morning (October 1, 2024), many commuters were greeted with a picturesque view in front of them, a sight that is often missed in the hustle and bustle of morning traffic. However, the beauty of the sunrise comes with a practical reminder: “Give yourself extra time this morning, especially in the Monroe/Snohomish area with a fully blocking incident on US 2.” Traffic congestion can be a frustrating part of the commute, but moments like these remind us to pause and appreciate the world around us.

The Science Behind Sunrise Colors

The brilliant colors of sunrise and sunset can be attributed to the way sunlight interacts with the Earth’s atmosphere. During these times, sunlight travels a longer path through the atmosphere, which scatters shorter blue wavelengths of light more than the longer wavelengths, such as reds and oranges. This scattering is a phenomenon caused by the molecules and particles in the atmosphere, creating a display of colors that many find mesmerizing.

At sunrise and sunset, the sun's lower angle means that the light has to pass through a greater expanse of atmosphere, allowing the blue light to be bumped out of the way. This results in reds and oranges becoming more pronounced, creating the fiery skies that so many admire.

WSDOT's traffic cameras often capture these moments, providing a unique view that combines the beauty of nature with the realities of daily travel. This morning was uniquely beautiful with clear skies allowing for amazing views of the surrounding mountains.

A Seasonal Showcase

Interestingly, late fall and winter are considered the optimal times for viewing sunrises and sunsets. During these seasons, the atmosphere tends to be clearer and less polluted, providing a more vibrant canvas for these daily spectacles. In summer air can be stagnant, leading to increased haze and smog that can dull the brilliance of the colors.

As the seasons change, so do the opportunities for stunning sunrise displays. The crisp air of autumn often leads to spectacular views, as was seen this morning all over Washington. This not only serves as a treat for those commuting early but also as a reminder to appreciate the natural beauty that exists in our daily lives.

For real-time updates on traffic conditions or to view stunning images from WSDOT's cameras, don’t forget to download their app at WSDOT Travel App.