Freezing Rain Nightmare Expected Tuesday on Tri-Cities Roads

Out of all the weather I hate to drive in, my least favorite kind is forecast for this Monday night or Tuesday afternoon in Tri-Cities Washington. I am excited, can you tell?

What Dangerous Condition is Forecast for Tri-Cities Tuesday Morning?

Having grown up in the northwest, most driving conditions do not bother me. There is only one thing that I really hate driving in and that is freezing rain. The weather forecast for Tri-Cities on Tuesday (11-22-22) calls for a 40% chance of freeing rain in the afternoon on multiple websites. Some forecasts call for freezing rain later in the evening but most all have freezing rain sometime in the forecast on Tuesday.

When Will the Freezing Rain Fall in Tri-Cities?

According to the WeatherBug hourly report, we could start to get some precipitation around 7 in the morning with more freezing rain between 2 and 4 pm. There is also a chance for some more freezing rain on Tuesday night, around 20%. Accuweather has the same forecast with a chance of freezing rain for around 2 hours total on Tuesday afternoon into the evening. They also have a slight chance of freezing rain on Monday night, but it is slim.

Tips for Driving on Roads in Freezing Rain

Honestly, the scariest roads I have ever experienced have been while trying to drive in freezing rain. Sometimes it can be completely impossible to drive in areas hit with freezing rain, no matter what kind of vehicle you drive. The best tip I can give you is to just STAY HOME if it is at all possible. It is just not worth the danger you can face if you're not prepared with great tires and experience driving on ice. Otherwise, if you have to go just drive really slow, leave lots of space between you and other cars, and remember intersections are much slicker than the rest of the roads.

Why Are Intersections Slicker in Freezing Rain?

You must be even more careful as you approach intersections because they are a lot slicker. Cars are constantly trying to go or stop in those areas, working like polish and making the ice smooth and slick. Be aware that bridges and overpasses can also be slick because they lack warmth from the ground and freeze easier. Obviously, avoid hills when you can and try to stay in one lane. If you get into trouble it is best to just park and call for a ride. For some more great tips on driving in freezing rain in case you have to drive Tuesday morning, just read this great article from AAA. Stay safe and good luck Tuesday morning!

