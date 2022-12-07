Freezing Fog Causes 30 Car Crash, Closes I-90 in Washington

I-90 is currently closed after a huge 30-car pileup this Wednesday morning near Ellensburg. Details are still coming in but this is what we know.

Where Did the 30-Car Pileup Happen on December 7, 2022

The Washington State Patrol reported trying to close I-90 after responding to a 30-car crash around milepost 115 on I-90 in Washington State. One Trooper posted a photo online showing multiple types of vehicles involved.

credit Washington State Patrol

What Vehicles Are Involved in the 30-Car Pileup Near Ellensburg Washington?

The picture posted shows a semi, a garbage truck, pickup trucks, and multiple SUVs involved in the accident this morning. The accident was reported around 5:30 am and has closed 10 miles of I-90 from milepost 115 to milepost 126.

credit Snoqualmie Pass Twitter

How Long will I-90 be Closed in Washington?

The Twitter account for Snoqualmie Pass posted that the closure will last for an "extended period" with no further details. No official word on what caused the crash however freezing fog is suspected. At the time of the crash, the temp was in the teens and fog is obvious in the picture posted by the Washington State Patrol.

Any Information About Injuries or Fatalities?

No information of that nature yet. We will continue to post updates as this story develops throughout the day. Read the full original Washington State Trooper post about the crash below.