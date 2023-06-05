5 Amazing & Absolutely Free Swimming Spots Near the Tri-Cities

Great Free Swimming Spots Near the Tri-Cities

It is getting hot and if you don't have access to a pool, try one of these free swimming spots near the Tri-Cities to cool off.

Tri-Cities Swimming Spots with No Cost

If you have lived in the Tri-Cities for long, you already know it gets really hot during the summer and fall months. If you do not have access to a pool or a membership to one, it can be miserable trying to survive in all this dry heat.

Pool memberships can be very pricey and the cost is out of reach for some families. If you can afford them, you have to fight crowds of people no matter what you are trying to do. The great thing is that there are plenty of great FREE options that can provide amazing swimming options that you can find easily.

Some Safety to Think About First

All 5 of these next free swimming locations I list are on the river, so there are a few safety reminders you need to be aware of first. The river can have strong currents in places so always check out the area for fast-moving or swirling water and have life preservers on hand just in case. Also, be aware of boaters in the area. It can sometimes be hard to see swimmers, so stay closer to shore and you shouldn't have any close calls.

5 Amazing & Free Swimming Spots Near the Tri-Cities