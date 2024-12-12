Fraud Alert: Washington Ranks High for Holiday Shopping Scams

As the holiday season kicks into full gear, Washington state residents are being warned to watch out for shopping scams.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

Washington Ranked Seventh for Holiday Shopping Scams

A recent report from SOAX, a data collection firm, ranked Washington as the seventh most vulnerable state for fraud during the holidays. With an average loss of $583 per scam report and a score of 77.1 out of 100, the state is among those most at risk for online shopping scams this Christmas season.

The study, which looked at fraud data from October to December between 2021 and 2024, analyzed how many scams were reported in each state and how much shoppers typically lost. Washington’s score puts it near the top of the list, with 168.16 fraud reports per 100,000 residents during the fourth quarter of the year.

Nevada ranked the highest for fraud risk, scoring a concerning 94.1 out of 100. The state saw 182.3 fraud reports per 100,000 residents, with a big loss of $727.50 per report. Alaska and Florida followed closely behind, with Alaska seeing the second-highest loss per report ($756.67) and Florida averaging $623.74 lost.

Washington’s ranking of seventh shows the higher-than-average fraud risks faced by residents, especially during the busy holiday shopping period. Compared to other states, the average loss per report in Washington is fairly high, showing that shoppers are being targeted by scammers who can do significant damage.

The growing trend of shopping online has made it easier for scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting consumers, especially during the holiday rush. With so many deals and promotions flooding inboxes and social media feeds, it’s easy to fall for a scam if you’re not careful. Fraudulent websites, fake ads, and phishing emails are common during the festive season, with scammers hoping to cash in on the increase in online shopping.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

How to Stay Safe While Holiday Shopping

To help shoppers avoid getting scammed, SOAX has put together a few simple tips:

Stick to trusted retailers: Only shop from well-known websites and avoid clicking on suspicious links that could lead to fake sites.

Check for website security: Make sure the site has “https” in the URL and a padlock icon before you enter any payment information.

Use secure payment methods: Credit cards and services like PayPal are safer than debit cards, as they offer better fraud protection.

Don’t fall for “too good to be true” deals: Scammers often lure shoppers in with unbelievable discounts. If a deal seems too good to be true, double-check it with the official site.

Avoid public Wi-Fi: Public networks can be hacked, so it’s best to make purchases from a secure, private network.

Enable two-factor authentication: This adds an extra layer of security to your accounts, making it harder for scammers to steal your information.

By following these tips, shoppers can help protect themselves from holiday fraud.