Fog, Ice, and Bad Brakes Land Pickup Truck in the Icy Cold Water

If you needed a visual reminder to slow down on cold February mornings, this is it.

Early this morning (Friday), the Washington State Patrol’s District 3 PIO shared photos from SR-17 at Booker Road in Franklin County of a pickup truck sitting window deep in water.

The pictures from the scene show heavy fog with temperatures below freezing. The Washington State Patrol says those conditions and mechanical failure caused the crash on Friday the 13th.

Washington State Patrol Reports Speed and Ice Land Truck in Deep Water

In the photos, a white pickup sits submerged nearly up to its windows in icy water along the roadside. You can’t see the driver inside. The rear tail lights glow red through the surface of the water, but the front headlights are dark.

The sun is just starting to come up, barely cutting through the thick morning haze. Dead, tall grass lines the water’s edge, giving a quiet, eerie Eastern Washington late winter vibe. Those who get up early know exactly what I mean.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

How Fast Things Go Sideways with Fog and Ice

The crash happened on SR-17 in Franklin County, one of those highways that can look harmless until it is suddenly not. Freezing temperatures and lingering fog can send a vehicle sliding, especially if speed is involved.

According to the Washington State Patrol, defective brakes were among the causes. That part really stands out to me. Weather is one thing, but mechanical issues on top of it? Ignoring car maintenance and then heading out onto slick roads can cause trouble to compound quickly.

WSP Says - Maintain Your Vehicle and Drive for the Conditions

It’s easy to think, “I’ll be fine.” Until suddenly you are sitting in 5 feet of water or worse.

Slow down and drive for the conditions. Give yourself extra space in dangerous weather like fog, ice, rain, or snow. And maybe most importantly, stay on top of basic vehicle maintenance, especially brakes during winter. Brakes are kinda important. Just sayin.

Because nobody wants their morning commute to end with tail lights glowing from the middle of an icy pond.

