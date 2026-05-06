New Seahawks Fowler Jr. Signing is a Perfect Fit for Seattle Defense

If you think signing Dante Fowler Jr. was a mistake, let me explain exactly why you're wrong, and why he'll be a huge part of the Seahawks' defensive story this season.

The Seattle Seahawks don't just have a good defense. They have the Dark Side Defense, a Super Bowl championship unit that held the New England Patriots to 78 yards of total offense through three quarters and six sacks on the day.

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DeMarcus Lawrence described the name perfectly, it's about cutting the lights off on opposing offenses, as if darkness itself was a 12th defender on the field. Dante Fowler Jr. is walking into that locker room this summer. And he fits it perfectly.

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Celebration & Parade Getty Images loading... SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - FEBRUARY 11: Fans celebrate during the Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl LX victory celebration and parade at Lumen Field on February 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

What the Seahawks Dark Side Defense Actually Is

The Dark Side's name was built around an identity. Defensive leaders formed a group chat in the summer to figure out what the defense should be called. They had an identity, but they just needed a name. What came out of that was a championship culture built on brotherhood, scheme, and an aggressive desire to make every quarterback's night miserable.

Ten different players registered a pressure in the Super Bowl, and four different defenders had a sack. There was no mismatch for New England to attack and no schematic weaknesses to exploit. That depth and balance is exactly the environment Fowler needs.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Coby Bryant #8 of the Seattle Seahawks breaks up a pass intended for Mack Hollins #13 of the New England Patriots while Julian Love #20 of the Seattle Seahawks defends during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Fowler Doesn't Need to Star, He Just Needs to Show Up

The Dark Side wins because nobody has to do too much. Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II tied for the team lead in sacks with seven each, while the Seahawks frequently deployed five or more defensive backs to free up the front to go to work. Fowler slides right into that rotation as a proven veteran who wins in spurts, not someone asked to anchor an entire pass rush alone.

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That was Dallas. This is different. Just talk to anyone stuck in a bad situation and tell me how motivated they are. Dallas's defense was not just bad last year; it was horrible, but that was not Fowler Jr.'s fault.

Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks Getty Images loading... SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Devon Witherspoon #21, DeMarcus Lawrence #0 and Nick Emmanwori #3 of the Seattle Seahawks react to a play during the first quarter of Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Lawrence Makes It Even Better, If Back

DeMarcus Lawrence is expected back in Seattle, and he and Fowler were teammates with the Cowboys in 2022 and 2023. They already know each other's game. They already trust each other.

On a defense where Mike Macdonald became the first head coach to win a Super Bowl as his team's primary defensive play caller, adding a veteran who already knows the coordinator and a key teammate is not a small thing. Fowler Jr. signing with the Seahawks is also a great hit that Lawrence will be back.

Fowler doesn't need to carry the Dark Side. He just needs to add to it.

That's a role he was made for, and I think he is going to thrive.

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