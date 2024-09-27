Four Washington Cities Among the Top 100 for Women’s Success

Washington State boasts four cities in WalletHub's top 100 best U.S. cities for women.

Washington Cities Rank Among the Best for Women in the U.S.

Washington State has made a notable mark in the latest WalletHub report, which ranks the best cities for women in the United States. Four cities, Seattle, Tacoma, Vancouver, and Spokane, placed in the top 100, showing Washington's commitment to women’s economic and social well-being.

Seattle stands out as the top-ranked city in Washington, coming in at 9th overall. It earned a total score of 67.63, reflecting its strong performance in women’s economic and social well-being (18th) and healthcare and safety (25th). Factors contributing to Seattle's high ranking include access to quality healthcare, a diverse job market, and a vibrant community that supports women in leadership roles.

Tacoma follows at 53rd place, with a total score of 57.18. The city has made strides in economic opportunities for women, though it still faces challenges in healthcare and safety, ranking 69th in that category. Vancouver and Spokane also made the list, ranking 90th and 91st. These cities are some of the best places in Washington creating environments where women can thrive.

The WalletHub study analyzed 182 cities across 15 indicators, ranging from median wages and unemployment rates to healthcare quality and safety. The findings highlight the persistent challenges women face, including wage gaps, which see full-time female workers currently earning an average of only 84% of what their male counterparts make, according to the Department of Labor.

While women make up a larger percentage of the population in many areas, they are often not in the best positions to maximize their potential. The cities in Washington that ranked well are viewed as better equipped to address women’s economic, health, and safety concerns compared to those in less favorable rankings.

Columbia, Maryland, topped the list as the best city for women, with a significant median earnings advantage for women compared to cities like Santa Ana, California. In contrast, cities like Columbus, Georgia, and Lubbock, Texas, were found to be among the worst for women. Read the full story at Wallethub.com