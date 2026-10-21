Prosecutors Say Negotiations with Trooper Clasen the Reason for 6th Trial Delay

The case against a former Washington State Patrol trooper accused in a fatal DUI crash has been delayed for the sixth time, with the next court date set for January 20, 2027.

The reason given for the delay? Prosecutors confirm that "ongoing negotiations" are underway with Clasen.

These are the Details in the Trooper Clasen Fatal Crash

The case involves the death of 20-year-old motorcyclist Jhoser Sanchez in a crash in Richland in March 2025.

According to the case details, Sarah Clasen was working as a Washington State Patrol trooper at the time, but she was off duty and driving her personal vehicle when the crash happened on March 1, 2025.

Investigators say Clasen turned in front of Sanchez's motorcycle, killing the 20-year-old man.

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A blood draw taken hours after the crash reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of .17, which is more than twice Washington's legal limit of .08.

Richland police arrested Clasen at the scene. Still, a judge later released her on personal recognizance.

The Case Been Delayed Six Times...WHY?

Formal charges were not filed until four months after the crash, and after the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office took over because of a conflict of interest.

Clasen was released on personal recognizance again after the charges were filed.

Now, the latest delay appears tied to discussions between the parties.

A local reporter said a spokesperson for the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the delay was due to "ongoing negotiations."

However, the spokesperson could not confirm whether those negotiations with Clasen are part of a plea deal.

Negotiations can involve discussions about how a case might be resolved, but the available information doesn't establish what the two sides are discussing or whether they have reached any agreement.

Could a Plea Deal Be on the Table?

A plea agreement could resolve a criminal case without a trial. Depending on the circumstances, negotiations may address the charges, a potential guilty plea, and sentencing recommendations.

With six delays now reported, the ongoing negotiations are a key part of the story. It remains unclear whether the discussions lead to an agreement or if the case moves toward trial.

For now, the next court date is scheduled for January 20, 2027.

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