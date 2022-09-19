Forget Plastic Bags, Washington Should Make These Illegal

Everyone is concerned these days with biodegradable plastic bags, straws, and making gas powered cars illegal in the future. Although some of those things are helping, there is one glaring problem we should try and fix that I have noticed since I was a child. Four states already have laws banning these and maybe its time we do also.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

WHAT AM I TALKING ABOUT? I am sick and tired of the beautiful skylines of our cities blocked by huge billboards! Not only do they block the skyline but most are hardly ever changed over the period of years. Four different states have already banned billboards: Alaska, Maine, Vermont, and Hawaii according to reports. Two other states, Oregon and Rhode Island, have banned any new billboards from being built but still allow signs that already existed.

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

OTHER REASONS TO HATE THEM Not only are they a huge eye-sore in our state but removing them will also even the advertising playing field between national and local brands. Usually only national brands have the capital to waste on billboards giving them a slight advantage in the past. Another question I ask myself when thinking about this is if billboards are actually an effective form of advertising. Are they even really serving a valuable purpose? Every time I see one, I don't magically head in the direction they want me to go if I even read them. All I am asking is for a little focus and common sense on trying to improve things that might actually do some good on a day to day basis. Not looking at huge billboards on my way to work will definitely make me happier, what about you?

Canva-Getty Canva-Getty loading...

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

