Forget Plastic Bags, Washington Should Make These Illegal
Everyone is concerned these days with biodegradable plastic bags, straws, and making gas powered cars illegal in the future. Although some of those things are helping, there is one glaring problem we should try and fix that I have noticed since I was a child. Four states already have laws banning these and maybe its time we do also.
WHAT AM I TALKING ABOUT? I am sick and tired of the beautiful skylines of our cities blocked by huge billboards! Not only do they block the skyline but most are hardly ever changed over the period of years. Four different states have already banned billboards: Alaska, Maine, Vermont, and Hawaii according to reports. Two other states, Oregon and Rhode Island, have banned any new billboards from being built but still allow signs that already existed.
OTHER REASONS TO HATE THEM Not only are they a huge eye-sore in our state but removing them will also even the advertising playing field between national and local brands. Usually only national brands have the capital to waste on billboards giving them a slight advantage in the past. Another question I ask myself when thinking about this is if billboards are actually an effective form of advertising. Are they even really serving a valuable purpose? Every time I see one, I don't magically head in the direction they want me to go if I even read them. All I am asking is for a little focus and common sense on trying to improve things that might actually do some good on a day to day basis. Not looking at huge billboards on my way to work will definitely make me happier, what about you?