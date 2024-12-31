Ford Raptor Nearly Folds in Half After Horrifying Crash on SR-169

A major single-vehicle rollover collision on State Route 169 (SR-169) at the intersection with State Route 18 (SR-18) closed the road late Sunday night.

Ford Raptor Crashes Off SR-169 and SR-18, Driver Hospitalized

According to Trooper Rick Johnson, Public Information Officer with the Washington State Patrol, the crash occurred when a grey or silver Ford Raptor truck left SR-18 and rolled before stopping near SR-169. The crash caused major damage to the truck, with photos released showing the truck bent almost in half.

The driver of the vehicle was immediately transported to a nearby hospital with unspecified injuries. Authorities have not yet released details regarding the severity of the driver’s condition. Fortunately, no other vehicles were reported to have been involved in the incident.

Emergency responders quickly arrived at the scene, blocking both lanes of SR-169 while the wreckage was assessed and cleared. Tow trucks were dispatched to remove the vehicle from the site. The closure caused significant traffic delays as authorities worked to ensure the safety of those on the road.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash. The Washington State Patrol will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as more information becomes available.