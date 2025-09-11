Dense & Thick Fog Hit the Washington West Coast This Morning

West Coast Washington State drivers received a reminder this morning about the challenges of driving in fog.

As fall and winter now settle in, fog becomes much more regular on Washington roads, especially during early morning commutes or late-night drives.

Fog Hits the Washington West Coast and Slows Early Morning Commute

This morning, WSDOT reminded drivers, “lights on and drive for conditions” as thick fog hit the region. It was a simple tip, but one that can make all the difference in traffic.

Fog can severely limit visibility, sometimes cutting your view of the road down to just a few car lengths. That means the distance to react to what’s ahead is much shorter. Then, increase the risk with wet pavement, and the possibility of a crash goes up dramatically.

Smart Tips for Washington State Foggy Driving

Use your low beams. High beams actually reflect off the fog, blinding both you and the drivers around you.

Slow down and give yourself extra time and space to react.

Use fog lights if you have them. They’re designed to shine under the fog, not into it.

Increase the following distance. Once again, to increase your reaction time with limited visibility ahead.

Don’t use cruise control. You’ll want full control if conditions change quickly.

Watch for pedestrians and cyclists. They can be extra hard to spot in fog.

Planning Ahead Because Washington Travel Times Will Be Longer

Traffic this morning showed just how much fog can impact travel: Alderwood to Southcenter on I-405 was 45 minutes, Everett to Seattle 39 minutes (29 in HOV), and Lynnwood to Bellevue 28 minutes (16 in HOV).

If you can, build in buffer time or check the WSDOT app for real-time conditions before heading out.

