Flu is Hitting My Tri-Cities Family Hard, this is What to Expect

I have been hearing that the Flu has hit Tri-Cities hard, and this weekend my family confirmed the rumor and got sick. Is this flu as bad as the experts have been saying it is?

The Flu Has Hit Tri-Cities Washington

Usually, when my kids get sick with the flu, it lasts around a day and they are over it. This time we are not so lucky. Both my kids caught a fever on Saturday and 4 days later they seem to be getting sicker, not better.

What are My Kid's Flu Symptoms?

It started with runny noses and a slight cough that eventually got worse. The fevers were low-grade at first on Saturday but then spiked between 103 and 104 on Sunday. Then nausea hit Sunday night and there is no sign of them getting better so far. Family friends that we know just had it and were sick for over a full week.

Did My Kids have the Flu Shot?

One question you may ask is if my kids had the flu shot this year. Both of my kids have had their flu shots for this year but that did not seem to make a difference at all. Usually when our kids have had the flu shot, they either don't get the flu or have a mild case. This year they are both sicker than they have been in a while, if not ever.

What is My Family Using to Combat This Flu?

In the past, I am the kind of guy that just ignores being sick until it goes away. My kids on the other hand are different. We have been using both liquid Tylenol and Asprin to fight the fever although my son is having a hard time keeping it down. Other than that they are getting lots of rest and water. Neither has eaten much since they got sick on Saturday, especially my youngest. He seems to be hit the hardest with this bug.

All I Have is a Runny Nose

So far (knock on wood) I only have a stuffy nose and a mild cough. Maybe I won't get sick this time or most likely it just hasn't hit me yet. I hope this time I get lucky because it does not seem like this go around with the flu is very fun at all. Good luck!

