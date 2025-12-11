Water Over SR-22 Shuts Down Highway Near Toppenish for Now

If you’re driving around the Yakima Valley today, you might want to double-check your route.

Washington State Patrol’s District 3 PIO just shared that SR-22 at East Branch Road, about three miles north of Toppenish, is now completely closed. Floodwater has pushed across the roadway, and according to troopers, it’s only expected to rise as the day goes on.

Yakima Valley Drivers Asked to Avoid SR-22 Flooding

This is not one of those short-lived “let the puddle drain” situations. WSP says there’s currently no estimated time for reopening, and crews are not taking chances with how quickly the Yakima River can swell. Anyone who drives this corridor regularly knows how fast conditions can change once the river pushes into nearby low-lying stretches, and the worst is yet to come.

If you normally use SR-22 to get between Buena, Toppenish, or other nearby communities, your best bet is to plan for a detour now. WSP is asking everyone to steer clear of the area until the water recedes.

Rising Water a Concern Throughout the Mid Columbia Valley

With the rapid snowmelt and recent rain, flood warnings have been popping up all over the region. This closure is just one example of how quickly things can shift with the kind of precipitation we are getting.

Locals know the Yakima River can be calm one day and out of its banks the next, so keeping tabs on changing road conditions is extra important right now.

