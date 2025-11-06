Deep Standing Water Floods SR-509 Near the Port of Tacoma

Drivers heading north on SR-509 (Wednesday) yesterday afternoon hit more than just slow traffic; they hit standing water.

Trooper Kameron Watts with the Washington State Patrol reported that lanes 1 and 2 were flooded south of Port of Tacoma Road after storm drains became clogged during heavy rainfall.

Washington State Highway Turns Into a Pond

The Washington State Department of Transportation quickly responded to clear the drains, but not before traffic backed up and vehicles were forced to merge into the one safe lane with shallow enough water to drive through.

Photos from the scene show a two-lane stretch of SR-509 with at least six inches of water pooled across the road. One lane was completely submerged, and the other had water too deep to drive through safely.

Once the water started draining away, about 20 minutes later, Trooper Watts shared an update that the roadway would soon be back open. That is how quickly Washington’s storm systems can overwhelm roadways, and how vital those roadside drains are.

What To Do If You Spot Flooding on Roadways

If you come across flooding or a clogged drain, it is important to report it to the right people. During business hours, contact your city or county’s Public Works or Stormwater department; many have hotlines or online forms for drainage issues.

For emergencies or life-threatening situations, call 911 immediately. The flooding of lanes on a highway would qualify as an emergency and a call to 911.

If flooding happens on private property, you may need to reach out to your homeowners’ association or a restoration service after the emergency is resolved. Before the next storm hits, do a quick check around your own property, clear leaves and debris from drains and gutters to help keep water flowing where it should.

