Fish and Wildlife Officer Hit in a Head-On Collision, Other Driver Arrested

A crash involving a Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife officer ended without injuries, but the driver of the other vehicle involved is now in custody for reckless driving.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson reported the collision happened at South 200th Street and 18th Avenue South, near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, after a white vehicle struck the Fish and Wildlife officer head-on.

Although it was a head-on crash, no one was injured.

The Driver of White Vehicle Taken Into Custody

Trooper Johnson confirmed the driver of the white vehicle was taken into custody for reckless driving.

Authorities have not released additional details about what led up to the collision or why the two vehicles collided head-on.

A crash involving a law enforcement officer can quickly become serious, but thankfully, it did not result in any reported injuries.

Still Early, but What We Know So Far

The information released by Trooper Johnson confirms three key details: a Fish and Wildlife officer was struck head-on, the collision resulted in no injuries, and the driver of the white vehicle was taken into custody for reckless driving.

So far, there are no additional details about the driver's identity, the circumstances leading up to the crash, or whether any further charges may be considered.

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