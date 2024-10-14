First Washington Snow Tonight: 8-12 Inches in Mountains by Friday

Yes, you read that right, snow is possible tonight and almost certain in the mountains by the start of next weekend.

The First Snow Expected in the Washington Mountains Tonight

Winter is fast approaching, and even faster than you might think. Tonight Washington State is forecast to get its first taste of snow in the higher peaks of Washington. As two storm systems approach this week, the region anticipates a mix of rain and snow, especially impacting mountain areas. This week, residents, travelers, and outdoor enthusiasts should be aware of the sudden change in weather and its dangers.

Washington State Snow Forecast: This Week

The first wave of precipitation is expected to arrive today (Monday), with milder conditions dominating the early part of the week. Snow levels will hover above 9,500 feet, meaning that most Washington ski resorts will experience rain instead of snow. The precipitation will primarily affect British Columbia and northern Washington before gradually pushing southward. Current forecasts show that rainfall amounts will be relatively light, ranging from 0.25 to 1 inch. Snow should be visible on the tops of Mount Rainier (14,417 ft), Mount Adams (12,281 ft), Mount Baker (10,786 ft), Glacier Peak (10,545 ft), and Bonanza Peak (9,516 ft).

As the first wave dissipates, a second, more significant storm system is set to move in from Wednesday through Friday. This second wave will first bring rain to Washington mountain elevations up to 6,500 feet, but as temperatures drop the snow levels will gradually lower. By the end of the storm, snow levels could be as low as 3,500 feet in the north near Mt. Baker, and 4,500 feet in the south around Mt. Bachelor.

Washington State Snow Accumulation by Friday

As the storm progresses, mountain ranges can expect their first considerable snowfall of the year. Projections suggest snow accumulations of 5 to 15 inches for elevations above 4,000 feet, with the highest totals likely in the North Cascades. Specific forecasts for several ski areas include:

Mt. Baker: 8-12 inches

Stevens Pass: 4-8 inches

Alpental: 4-8 inches

Crystal Mountain: 2-5 inches

Mt. Hood Timberline: 8-12 inches

Mt. Bachelor: 3-6 inches

Due to milder temperatures, much of the snow may be wet and heavy, potentially limiting overall or lasting accumulation at mid-elevations. Localized areas at higher elevations could see large amounts of snow, especially on Washington's volcanic summits. Early estimates show peaks like Mt. Baker may get between 35 to 45 inches of snow, while Mt. Rainier could see 25 to 35 inches fall by the end of the week.

Looking Ahead

As excitement builds for some at the arrival of winter, another storm system may move into the region starting Friday night. Weather models remain “cloudy” regarding its intensity and the associated temperatures, making it hard to predict future snow totals beyond this Friday. Outdoor enthusiasts and travelers should stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches with even more possible snow on the way. Read the entire forecast details at SnowBrains.com.