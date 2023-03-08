When Will the First Alpine Coaster in Washington State Open?

The First Alpine Coaster in Washington State

Did you know a one-of-a-kind alpine coaster is almost completed but hidden in Washington State?

One of a Kind Coaster, Hidden in the Washington State Mountains

Right now it is covered in snow, but soon it will be open!

"It's an alpine coaster, it's a little different than a regular coaster", says John Sutherland the General Manager of the new Adventure Park being built in Washington State.

In a radio interview with Seattle's Morning News, he talks about the new park being built in Washington that is almost finished and designed with families in mind.

A Coaster Where You Create Your Own Experience

Mr. Sutherland explains how the coaster is unique. "You really create your own experience, you have individual sleds where 1 or 2 people can ride."

Unlike a regular rollercoaster, the alpine coaster has a lever on the sled that allows you to control the intensity of your ride on the fly.

The lever works like a brake, making both adrenaline junkies and the timid happy.

He says "you create your own experience by controlling your speed all the way down. You can go thrilling and fast, or have a nice scenic ride and the view from up there is pretty mindboggling. It is stunning."

Not Just an Alpine Coaster but a Full Adventure Park

The new Adventure Park is not just a coaster, but a family destination with multiple attractions for kids.

"We will have an 8,500 square foot lodge that will have a couple of grab-and-go food stations and a beautiful place to sit and watch everything."

Bungee Trampoline, Climbing Wall, and Mining Sluice

There will also be a "Bungee Trampoline" where you can flip and fly up to 20' in the air.

The park will also have a custom climbing wall with 4 lanes and different difficulty levels for all ages.

Another attraction guaranteed to be popular with the kids is the "Mining Sluice", where kids can pan for treasure like they used to look for gold in the old west.

"We will have the alpine coaster which is the feature attraction but we will also have a custom climbing wall that will have 4 lanes on it. We will have a bunch of trampolines and then this mining sluice activity for kids."-John Sutherland the General Manager

Where is This New Adventure Park

The new park is being built in Leavenworth, Washington. It is called the Leavenworth Adventure Park and is located 1/2 mile from downtown at the entrance to Tumwater Canyon.

There are a lot of events planned during the year in Leavenworth and the main critique in the past was not having enough for kids to do.

"You know there is everything going on here. There's arts, and there's theater, and there are events like the classic Octoberfest" says Sutherland in the radio interview.

Now families have a lot more to do while visiting Leavenworth with the Adventure Park being close to downtown.

When Does the Leavenworth Adventure Park Open?

The Leavenworth Adventure Park is almost finished and scheduled to open in late May of 2023.

Tickets are not available yet, but you can get all the details on their website at leavenworthadventurepark.com. The full radio interview with Seattle's Morning News is also posted there.

The construction of the park is being run by Rimmer & Roeter Construction, Inc, and you can watch cool update videos of the Leavenworth Adventure Park construction progress below.

I know I can't wait to go visit the new Leavenworth Adventure Park with my family, see you there!

