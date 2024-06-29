Fireworks Now Banned Near This Popular Washington State Dam

If you are spending the 4th of July near this popular dam, make sure you know about these new regulations for fireworks!

Grand Coulee Dam Area Fireworks Prohibited; Marina Way Gate Closed for 4th of July

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the Bureau of Reclamation has announced a temporary ban on fireworks at North Dam to mitigate the risk of wildland fires. While the ban is in effect at North Dam, the Bureau of Reclamation has confirmed that the annual permitted fireworks display at Grand Coulee Dam will continue as scheduled. The event, a highlight of the 4th of July festivities for the Grand Coulee area, follows the "One River, Many Voices" Laser Light show starting at 10 p.m. Pacific Time on July 4, 2024. Authorities have assessed a minimal risk of fireworks causing harm to surrounding lands from the top of the dam, allowing the scheduled show to proceed safely.

Where is the North Dam?

The North Dam is an earth-fill embankment dam near Grand Coulee Dam and the town of Grand Coulee in Grant County. Construction of the North Dam began in 1946 and was completed in 1951. Together with Dry Falls Dam, located about 22 miles southeast, the North Dam forms Banks Lake within the ancient Grand Coulee riverbed which serves as the equalizer reservoir for the Columbia Basin Project. The North Dam's primary function includes regulating water levels and flow within Banks Lake. Near its left abutment is the entrance to a feeder canal that directs water either to the pump-generating plant at Grand Coulee Dam or returns water back to Banks Lake from the same plant, controlling both water management and hydroelectric power generation.

Marina Way Gate will Also be Closed

In addition to the fireworks regulations, the Bureau has announced the temporary closure of the Marina Way Gate for public safety. Effective July 3, the gate, located at Roosevelt Way and Fir Street near Coulee Dam City Park, will be inaccessible to both vehicles and pedestrians until July 5. Visitors planning to attend the Independence Day events are encouraged to check the schedule for the Laser Light show and plan their visit accordingly. More details can be found at the official Grand Coulee Dam Visitor Center website, which remains open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT on the holiday, with free admission for all guests.

The Bureau of Reclamation, a federal agency under the U.S. Department of the Interior, plays a pivotal role as the nation's largest wholesale water supplier and second-largest producer of hydroelectric power. Beyond water supply and energy production, they help with flood control, recreation opportunities, and environmental preservation. For further updates and information regarding the Independence Day festivities and safety measures, visit usbr.gov.