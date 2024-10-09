Fight on WA Highway Ends in Hit-and-Run; Driver Surrenders

A man from Mukilteo is seriously injured after fighting in the middle of the street and being struck by a truck.

Hit-and-Run Incident Leaves Pedestrian Seriously Injured on Highway 101

In a shocking incident late Tuesday night, a hit-and-run crash on westbound Highway 101 in Clallam County left one pedestrian with serious injuries after two men were fighting in the road. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported that the incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. near Simdars Road, just in front of the “Welcome to Sequim” elk sign.

According to Washington State Patrol, the injured pedestrian, identified as 66-year-old Lawrence Sherer from Mukilteo, was involved in a physical altercation with another man in the highway’s westbound lanes when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Witnesses reported that the vehicle, described as a white pickup truck, did not stop after hitting Sherer and continued on its way down the highway.

An off-duty tow truck driver witnessed the fight, pulled over to intervene, and called the State Patrol while filming the confrontation and hoping to defuse the situation. As the fight unfolded, the driver captured the moment when Sherer was struck by the truck, which continued to drive away without stopping. The video reportedly shows the moment when the vehicle hit Sherer, just as the fight seemed to be coming to an end.

Sherer was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment and his condition was described as “very critical”. The circumstances leading up to the fight, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved, remain unclear as investigations continue.

On Wednesday morning, around 10:30 a.m., they got a breakthrough in the case when the driver of the truck turned himself in to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. Details surrounding his identity and the specifics of the incident are still being verified. Trooper Katherine Weatherwax indicated that the investigation is ongoing, and authorities are working to ascertain the full context of the events that led to the crash.