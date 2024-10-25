Favorite Kennewick Restaurant Closed: What’s Behind the Mystery?

Did anyone else realize this restaurant was suddenly closed?

Azteca Restaurant in Kennewick Closes Its Doors, Leaving Patrons Puzzled

The beloved Azteca Restaurant on 10th Avenue in Kennewick has unexpectedly closed, leaving many loyal customers scratching their heads and wondering why their favorite spot for authentic Mexican cuisine in the Tri-Cities is no longer serving its famous dishes. A question posted on the Ask Tri-Cities Facebook group sparked widespread speculation and concern, as fans looked for answers regarding the sudden closure of this cherished restaurant.

For nearly 50 years, Azteca has been a staple in the Kennewick community. It is known for its vibrant atmosphere and mouthwatering menu, which includes burritos and enchiladas as well as the popular Ramosrita Margaritas. Families have flocked to Azteca for years for its great food and its welcoming environment, complete with a “Little Amigo” menu designed with kids in mind.

In a recent update on their Google business profile, the Kennewick location reassured customers that while the 10th Avenue restaurant is closed, they can still enjoy Azteca’s offerings at the restaurant located at 6505 W Canal Drive in Kennewick. This alternative location is open from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM Sunday through Thursday and until 11:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

The abrupt closure of the 10th Avenue location generated a wave of nostalgia among patrons, many of whom shared their fond memories of family celebrations and gatherings at the restaurant. Azteca has built a reputation for serving excellent food and creating a strong sense of community through charitable efforts and family-oriented events.

While the sudden closure was shocking, it has been confirmed that the 10th Avenue Azteca is only closed temporarily and is undergoing renovations. Azteca Kennewick posted the announcement on Google 5 days ago. This brought a big sigh of relief to longtime customers who were worried about the restaurant’s future. It is great to know Azteca plans to return, refreshed, revitalized, and ready for your business again soon. No official word on when they will reopen. See the post reply from Azteca by clicking here.