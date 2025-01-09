Fatal Collision Near Spokane: 16-Year-Old Dead and Driver Injured

A tragic accident occurred yesterday January 8, 2025, when a car collided with a semi-truck on State Route 2 near Espanola, resulting in the death of a 16-year-old passenger.

Fatal Collision on SR 2 Near Espanola Claims Life of 16-Year-Old Passenger

The incident unfolded at approximately 7:18 AM, six miles west of Airway Heights, Washington just outside of Spokane. According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a southbound vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Wood Road and SR 2, driving under the trailer of an oncoming westbound semi-truck.

The crash left two individuals in the car seriously injured, while the truck driver, a 37-year-old male from Citrus Heights, California, was unharmed. The car’s 18-year-old driver, identified as Shayanne L. Cicherski of Fruitland, Washington, was transported by ambulance to Sacred Heart Medical Center with injuries. The two juvenile passengers in the car, a 16-year-old male from Wellpinit, Washington, and a 13-year-old male were also taken to the hospital. Sadly, the 16-year-old passenger succumbed to his injuries later that day.

The collision left SR 2 blocked for several hours, causing significant disruptions to traffic. Crews worked to clear the wreckage, while WSP troopers began their investigation into the cause of the crash. The identities of the passengers have been withheld as the investigation continues.

The Washington State Patrol Releases Statement on Fatal Crash

WSP released an emotional statement on social media shortly after the crash, offering condolences to the grieving family and friends of the deceased. "Unfortunately, the collision from yesterday, the 16-year-old passenger died later at the hospital. Our hearts go out to the family and friends," wrote the District 4 PIO.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation. At this stage, there is no confirmed information regarding drug or alcohol involvement in the crash. Authorities are continuing to gather evidence and details to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the accident.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has additional information to come forward. The WSP also emphasized that the name of the deceased passenger, along with other sensitive details, are being withheld as part of the ongoing investigation.