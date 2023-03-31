Fat Cat Confusion Makes Tri-Cities Beloved Eatery Get a Big New Sign

Famous Tri-Cities Favorite Gets New Sign

A Tri-Cities favorite spot to eat has a big new sign that was installed this week after confusion about their brand location.

El Fat Cat Gill in Kennewick

El Fat Cat Grill has been a favorite food spot in the Tri-Cities since it first opened in 2011. You can tell by the large lines in front of their window off Edison Street every day and by the local awards they have won 8 years in a row.

They also recently were named the Best Burrito in Washington State by Yelp on a national list. Saying they are popular in Tri-Cities is an understatement.

Fat Cat Confusion on Edison in Kennewick

Early this year, a Fat Cat Food Park sprung up advertisements just down the street, causing confusion for the fans of El Fat Cat Grill. The logo for the location is very similar and the location is literally a block down the street on the other side of the High School.

The owners of El Fat Cat Grill were concerned because lots of loyal customers thought that was a new location. They want to make sure people know that their "original location is the only place you can get the food you know and love made with that El Fat Cat quality."

New Big El Fat Cat Grill Sign was Installed on Edison

El Fat Cat Grill has always been a little hard to find being hidden behind the car wash at 539 N Edison Steet. This week they had a big new sign installed thanks to Bulldog Signs, which is easy to see from the road as you drive by. It is big, right on Edison, and puts the "cat" in El Fat Cat Grill front and center.

The sign should help stop confusion between the two Fat Cat food locations on Edison Street. The owners of El Fat Cat Grill can not control what happens down the street but hopefully, this stops their main concern of confusion. Make sure you stop in and tell Jenny and Felix how great the new sign looks the next time you get served!

If you ever wonder if you're at El Fat Cat Grill...just look for the big smiling grin on the Fat Cat and you know you're in the right place.

