Drink with Famous Washington Actor at His Walla Walla Grand Opening

Did you know this very famous actor owns and created a wine brand based out of Walla Walla, Washington? Did you know he is hosting a grand opening event for his new tasting room and wants you to come?

Washington Born Actor Holding Tasting Room Grand Opening

The actor Kyle MacLachlan is most famous for his work starring in the hit show Twin Peaks or the movie Dune, but did you know he was raised in Yakima, Washington? He was born and raised in Yakima, Washington, and attended the University of Washington in college.

Even after he reached stardom with staring roles in Dune and Twin Peaks, he always wanted to return and "create something lasting and meaningful that would honor this special place" according to Pursued by Bear Wine.com. "“I grew up in Eastern Washington, not far from the vineyards where my grapes are grown today," MacLachlan says in an interview with Sip Magazine.

Kyle MacLachlan Creates Pursued by Bear Wines

In 2005, after a visit to Dunham Cellars in Walla Walla, the first bottles of "Pursued by Bear Wine" were released. Kyle and his dad had always taken trips to the Walla Walla area for wine tasting even in the late 1980s and always wanted to be part of that community.

Now the Grand Opening event for his new tasting room is coming up next month, and he wants to drink some of his new wines with you there.

Pursued by Bear Wine Tasting Room Grand Opening

Kyle MacLachlan's new tasting room is located at 41 S. Palouse Street in Wall Walla Washington and is open now with reservations. The tasting room is smaller so they require parties of 6 people or fewer and are open Thursday-Sunday.

He is also hosting a Grand Opening Event on April 14th, 15th, and 16th at the same location and a few tickets are still available. Kyle MacLachlan will be hosting these events personally, and you can buy tickets by clicking here for just $25 per person while they last.

