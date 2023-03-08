Famous Country Star is the Biggest Fan of WSU Women’s Basketball

Famous Country Star is a Big Fan of WSU Women's Basketball

The Washington State Cougar Women's Basketball team won their first-ever Pac-12 Conference Championship and gained a very famous county star as a fan at the same time.

Washington State Women's Basketball First Pac-12 Championship

In case you missed it, the Washington State Women's Basketball team won their very first Pac-12 Championship with a win 65-61 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Cougars were ranked only 7th in the Pac-12 Tournament but surprised half the division to eventually win their first Pac-12 championship.

How the Cougars Won Their First Championship

The leading scorer for the Cougars was #5 Charlisse Leger-Walker with 23 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists.

WSU Cougars Trailed Early

The Washington State Cougars trailed early but took the lead by half. the Bruins made it close by the start of the 4th quarter, but the Cougars held on to win their first-ever Pac-12 Championship.

Their run was supposedly fueled by a country song the team adopted as their theme throughout the season.

Cougar Magic Fueled by Country Music Song

The team adopted a very popular country music song as their theme throughout the tournament, singing it in the locker room, at practice, and during and after games.

They would sing the lyrics at the top of their lungs and dance around, getting power from the song.

"The best thing about bein' a woman

Is the prerogative to have a little fun"

Washington State Cougar Women Gain Famous Country Star as Fan

If you can't guess from the lyrics, the song the team loved too much this season was Man! I Feel Like A Woman! by Shania Twain.

It turns out that Shania Twain noticed the team singing the song and is now a huge fan, cheering the team on social media. Will we actually see Shania at a Cougar basketball game in the future?

Will Shania Twain be at the NCAA March Madness Tournament?

There has been no official word if Shania will be cheering on her new favorite basketball team at the NCAA tournament but it would not surprise me one bit.

I am sure the Washington State Cougar Women's basketball team has already reached out to their famous fan and offered her a seat right behind the bench. If they haven't, they need to get on that!

Heck, you might even see her on the bench because the girls now consider her to be an integral part of the team makeup for 2023!

Good luck girls, now go win your first-ever NCAA Championship!

