Great Food & Fun: My Family Loves This Tri-Cities Sandwich Shop

My wife had told me about this Tri-Cities sandwich shop before but now I see why they loved it so much.

This Tri-Cities Cheesesteak Sandwich Shop Surprised Me

My wife had mentioned a sandwich shop that both she and our kids had stopped at a few times before but for some reason, I had never eaten there until the other day. Usually, my wife doesn't say the names of the restaurants she tries, instead they "This great sandwich shop we tried". Once I walked in the door and saw the Brothers Cheesesteaks sign, I knew I had heard good things about their food before.

This Article was Not a Planned Story

Because I have to write stories every day for my profession, I have gone to a local business before just to do an article. In this case, I had no plans to write about our experience but as the night went on I knew I had to. One of the things we enjoyed a lot about eating in their shop was playing one of the multiple free arcade games while we waited for our food. They have 3 Arcade1Up machines that are completely free. We had a mini Street Fighter 2 tournament and then sat down to challenge each other at Pac-Man after. They even had a chess table where my kids played a short game until the food was ready and I made them quit.

Brothers Cheesesteaks Sandwiches: The Food

I can't count the amount of times I have gone to a cheesesteak shop and had dry rolls or bland-tasting meat. I tried 3 different sandwiches while there and loved each one. The bread rolls they make their sandwiches with are top-notch and are definitely my favorite part. The meat was juicy and flavorful but didn't drip all over me when I ate it, which I think was a good thing. They also had great service and their large crispy steak fries were to die for. I was not raised in Philly but so far, Brothers Cheesesteaks is my favorite and I guarantee we will be going back again soon. Check them out for yourself at 8524 W Gage Blvd A4, Kennewick, WA 99336. Maybe we will see you there and challenge you to Street Fighter.

