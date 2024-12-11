Family Fun Starts Tonight at the 6th Annual Holiday Safety Event

This Tri-Cities 6th Annual Holiday Safety Event starts tonight and offers festive fun and family-friendly safety tips for all ages.

A Magical and Educational 2 Days at the 6th Annual Holiday Safety Event

As the holiday season approaches, finding fun and meaningful activities for the whole family can be difficult. That is why I'm excited for the upcoming 6th Annual Holiday Safety Event, a free 2-day event that is a perfect blend of holiday cheer and essential safety tips for families. The Kennewick Irrigation District holds the event, this year at 2015 S Ely Street on both tonight (Wednesday, December 11th) and tomorrow (Thursday, December 12, 2024).

The local community center is transformed into a festive wonderland filled with twinkling lights, holiday music, and plenty of fun for families. The biggest attraction for the kids? Santa will be available for photos with families and will be handing out gifts to children (while supplies last). I can already imagine the smiles on my children’s faces when they meet the jolly man in red.

There will be plenty of fun to keep your kids entertained, including inflatable attractions that will have them bouncing with joy. Families can visit booths with holiday-themed goodies, like candy canes, festive stickers, and fun safety items.

This event is more than just holiday fun, it’s also a great opportunity for families to learn valuable safety lessons. Local organizations like Benton PUD, Benton County Fire District #1, and the City of Kennewick Government will be offering safety tips and information on topics like fire prevention, energy conservation, and emergency preparedness.

Kids will even get the chance to practice fire safety techniques, such as stop, drop, and roll, in a fun and engaging way. The Kennewick Police Department will also be present, offering practical advice on holiday safety, from protecting your home from theft to staying safe while shopping.

In the spirit of giving, the event will also feature a Toys for Tots toy drive. Plan to bring a few new toys to donate, knowing they’ll help make the season brighter for children in need in our area. Learn more at KID.org.