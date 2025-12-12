Dramatic Flood Rescue Using Drones Captured on Video Near Fall City

Washington has seen some wild weather, but the latest storm has brought a whole new level of chaos, like this unforgettable drone rescue caught on video.

In Fall City, rising water from the Snoqualmie River stranded drivers in places you normally wouldn’t expect, including one on the roof of a car. Luckily for that driver, first responders were ready with some creative tools to deliver a life jacket.

Drone Drops Life Jacket to One Very Nervous Driver

A King County Sheriff’s Office drone pilot was the best friend to a man who was left stranded in deep water on top of his car. There was floodwater rushing around with no safe way to reach the driver from the ground, so deputies sent up a drone carrying a life jacket.

The Sheriff’s Office released the video showing the drone's perspective hovering over the man. The drone can be seen dropping the life jacket neatly within reach. For me, one of those moments that shows how useful technology like this can be, especially when the water is waist-deep and moving fast.

Washington Flood Victims Get Help From the Sky

Once the stranded driver had the flotation device in hand, a helicopter crew from NAS Whidbey Island swooped in and picked him up. The team lowered a rescuer down, hoisted the man up, and flew him out of the rising floodwaters. It was efficient, fast, and frankly, pretty incredible to watch.

And he was not the only one needing help. Eastside Fire & Rescue and Fall City Fire crews reported another driver who ended up climbing into a tree to escape the rushing river. They managed to get that person out safely, too, working shoulder-to-shoulder with deputies and the naval air crew.

