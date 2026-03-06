Ex-Seahawks Player “Tackled” by Police After Being Seen Stealing Groceries

Sometimes the headline almost writes itself.

Robert Nkemdiche, a former one-time first-round NFL draft pick who briefly spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, was arrested in Georgia last week after a bizarre encounter that started with stolen groceries.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ Sports, the incident began outside a grocery store when an officer noticed something unusual.

GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche #90 of the Arizona Cardinals on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Coyboys defeated the Cardinals 28-17. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Officer Spots Stolen Groceries… in His Sweatpants

Police say the former defensive tackle was leaving a Kroger grocery store when an officer conducting a routine business check saw “large square and rectangular shapes” inside Nkemdiche’s sweatpants.

The shapes seen in his pants looked suspiciously like concealed grocery items, confirming the earlier report.

The officer called for backup, likely because of his size, while Nkemdiche walked across the parking lot toward a nearby gas station.

When police eventually made contact with the 6-foot-3, roughly 300-pound former lineman, he was immediately placed in handcuffs.

The Groceries Moved from His Pants to the Parking Lot Pavement

By the time officers searched him, the items were no longer in his pants.

However, police say they soon found frozen grocery items, candy bars, and almond milk scattered around the parking lot between the grocery store and the gas station.

Store representatives reportedly told police they did not want to press charges over the food items. They did, however, ask that Nkemdiche be formally trespassed from the store.

Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks

Outstanding Warrants Suddenly Change Everything

While running his name through the system, officers discovered multiple outstanding warrants tied to Nkemdiche in several states, including three in Georgia.

Because of those warrants, officers placed a hold on him and transported him to jail, where he was booked.

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche #90 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates his sack of quarterback Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter at StubHub Center on November 25, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A Former Top Prospect With a Complicated Career

Nkemdiche was once one of the most highly touted football prospects in the country. The five-star recruit out of Georgia went on to star at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) before being selected 29th overall in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

His professional career included stops with several teams, including a short stint with the Seahawks in 2021 and, later, a brief offseason signing with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

He most recently played in the Canadian Football League for the Edmonton Elks before being released in 2024.

So far, the charges tied to the outstanding warrants have not been publicly detailed.

